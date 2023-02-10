Video: Klopp goes on a rant about questions from journalists during his pre-Everton press conference

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been going through one of the toughest periods since he took over as manager.

So far this year, they have not won a single match in the league, having only drawn one and lost three, including losses against Brentford, Brighton, and Wolves. In addition, they were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Brighton.

The mood around Anfield is at an all-time low and it is starting to show on Klopp himself, as evidenced by his recent frustrated press conferences.

Last week, he snapped at Liverpool journalist James Pearce refusing to answer a question asked by him.

This week, he went on another rant aimed at journalists, accusing them of twisting his words and making a big deal out of the things he says, especially now that his team is struggling.

He said:

“In the best possible period we ever had, it was very easy to have a press conference because we can have a laugh and everything. Now, when things aren’t going so well, you make big deals out of things I say, which isn’t my intention!” “That’s why I find it difficult in times like this to talk about things. I can explain everything in football, just not to you.”

Watch the clip below courtesy of talkSport:

?? “Some of you make massive things of what I say, that was not my intention!” ? “In football, I can explain everything… but not to you” ? Jurgen Klopp gets animated in Friday’s press conference pic.twitter.com/Ucd0VhkAHj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 10, 2023

Next up for Liverpool is a big match against their Merseyside rivals, Everton.

The Blue half of Merseyside are also struggling this season and found themselves fighting relegation under Frank Lampard who was sacked after their defeat to West Ham.

But former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has taken over and has got off to a great start with a 1-0 win against Arsenal in his first game.

Despite Everton’s current difficulties, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to suggest that they are still favorites to win the match, given Liverpool’s recent performances.