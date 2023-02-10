(Video) ‘They are closer’ – Arteta provides fitness update on key Arsenal trio

Mikel Arteta has provided a key update on the return of three key Arsenal players.

The Gunners have been in scintillating form despite several injuries to accommodate in the first half of the season.

They sit firmly on top of the Premier League table, five points ahead of Manchester City in second place having played one less game and seven points above third-placed Manchester United. Arsenal are also still in contention for the Europa League.

Speaking via Football Daily regarding the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus, stating: “They are closer.”

Take a look at his comments in full below:

? Smith Rowe

? Nelson

? Jesus ? "They are closer." Mikel Arteta gives an update on the injured Arsenal trio ? pic.twitter.com/u0DmRK9l5c — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2023

