West Ham intends to recruit Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer as Craig Dawson replacement.

Prior to his contract expiring in the summer, the Hammers permitted their center back to join Wolves, but they failed to replace him during the winter transfer window.

The German international Tah is a target for the club as they are likely one player short of their preferred numbers in the position. According to the source, he is open to a move to the Premier League at the end of the season amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle as well.

“West Ham United are known to be admirers of Tah and could make a move for the German as they seek to replace Craig Dawson, who was allowed to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window,

“Tah has been a near-permanent starter for [Xabi] Alonso, starting 16 of Leverkusen’s 19 league games so far, but 90min understands he is keen to take his talents to England at the end of the season.” – reported 90min.