49ers may move for FA Cup-winning manager who has never lost to Leeds

Following Jesse Marsch’s sacking by Leeds United, the Whites are on the lookout for a new manager.

Although talks are believed to be taking place regarding a new manager, one has yet to be appointed, and according to a recent report, the president of the 49ers Enterprises investment group, Paraag Marathe, is playing a key role in the recruitment process.

It has been noted that Raul, Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot have all turned the vacant Leeds job down, and now the Whites could consider bringing in an interim boss until the end of the season.

However, one name that is said to be high on Marathe’s wishlist is former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

Interestingly, throughout his years in top-flight management, Benitez has been in charge of 359 matches, averaging nearly 1.7 points per game. Having played Leeds on five different occasions, Benitez has never lost, home or away.