£70k-a-week star ‘getting proposals’ to leave London Stadium

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Manuel Lanzini has received several offers from clubs ahead of a possible transfer away from West Ham United.

Lanzini, 29, has been with the Hammers since 2015 when he arrived from Saudi side Al-Jazira.

During his eight years with the club, the Argentine has featured in 218 matches, in all competitions. However, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season and with the club retaining the option to trigger a two-year extension but so failing to do so, all signs point toward the 29-year-old leaving London.

Speaking about the attacking midfielder’s future, Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I know he’s getting some proposals from clubs in other countries and it’s fair to assume that they are going to be of interest to him at this stage.

“He’s got a lot to consider, but we probably are at a stage where he needs to strongly consider leaving West Ham and West Ham might be at a point where they could move him on.”