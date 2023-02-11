Antonio Conte has his eye on €35m England international as new Tottenham signing

Tottenham are in touching distance of the Premier League’s top four but if it wasn’t for their leaky defence things could be better, which is something Antonio Conte will try to fix in the summer. 

The Italian has often opted for a back three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies this season, but with Davies being a natural left-back, Conte wants a left-sided centre-back and has his eye on one in the Premier League.

According to Todofichajes, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a priority signing for Tottenham in the summer as the 22-year-old has emerged as a big talent in the Premier League in recent seasons.

The England international has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2026, therefore, a deal for the defender will not come cheap.

Tottenham want Marc Guehi
Guehi has been with Crystal Palace since 2021 having signed from Chelsea and looks ready to make the next step in his career with Spurs.

The report states that the English defender will cost Tottenham around €35m, which should not be a problem for Daniel Levy to pay.

