Arsenal make enquiry for attacking prodigy linked with Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Athletico Paranaense attacker Vitor Roque.

According to a report from Goal, the Gunners will face competition from clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United as well.

The 17-year-old South American striker is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him.

Roque has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future and Arsenal are hoping to improve the pool of young talent at the club with his signing.

The Gunners have an impressive track record of improving talented young players and the 17-year-old could develop into a quality first-team player for them.

Mikel Arteta has helped players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli establish themselves as quality Premier League forwards and he could have a positive influence on the development of Roque as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can fend off the competition from the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle now. Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements as well and Roque could be a superb long-term investment for the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United keeping tabs on 29-year-old World Cup winner
Steven Gerrard wants Premier League job with club who have watched him for years
Report: Liverpool ready to sell first-team star for just £15 million

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu Gaspar has recently approached Athletico Paranaense in order to find out about a potential transfer.

The player has a contract with the Brazilian club until the summer of 2027 and he’s unlikely to come cheap. The Gunners might need to pay a premium in order to secure his services in the coming months.

Roque needs to decide on his next move carefully and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club. Regular game time will be crucial to his development.

More Stories Vitor Roque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.