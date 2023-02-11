Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Athletico Paranaense attacker Vitor Roque.

According to a report from Goal, the Gunners will face competition from clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United as well.

The 17-year-old South American striker is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him.

Roque has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future and Arsenal are hoping to improve the pool of young talent at the club with his signing.

The Gunners have an impressive track record of improving talented young players and the 17-year-old could develop into a quality first-team player for them.

Mikel Arteta has helped players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli establish themselves as quality Premier League forwards and he could have a positive influence on the development of Roque as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can fend off the competition from the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle now. Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements as well and Roque could be a superb long-term investment for the Blues.

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu Gaspar has recently approached Athletico Paranaense in order to find out about a potential transfer.

The player has a contract with the Brazilian club until the summer of 2027 and he’s unlikely to come cheap. The Gunners might need to pay a premium in order to secure his services in the coming months.

Roque needs to decide on his next move carefully and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club. Regular game time will be crucial to his development.