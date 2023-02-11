Barcelona star rejected a move to Tottenham in January

Tottenham FC
Barcelona star Franck Kessie rejected a move to Tottenham and AC Milan in January.

Kessie only signed for Barcelona in the summer but has failed to make establish himself a regular started only making 12 appearances for the La Liga side this season.

The lack of playing time at his new club has prompted other clubs in Europe to lure him away and it’s been reported by SPORT that Tottenham and AC Milan swooped in for him January.

However, the report claims that the player rejected any advances and opted to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place.

And his decision to stay could work out nicely for him as Sergio Busquet’s recent ankle injury has seen him come into the team as a replacement and he has been impressive this year.

Frank Kessie in action for Barcelona
He has 2 goals and 3 assists in a total of 23 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Kessie’s refusal to leave Barcelona during the transfer window is shows his desire to prove himself. His talent and persistence make will make him a valuable player for Barcelona, and with this sort of attitude, he is sure to continue making a positive impact in the future.

 

