Barcelona star rejected a move to Tottenham in January

Barcelona star Franck Kessie rejected a move to Tottenham and AC Milan in January.

Kessie only signed for Barcelona in the summer but has failed to make establish himself a regular started only making 12 appearances for the La Liga side this season.

The lack of playing time at his new club has prompted other clubs in Europe to lure him away and it’s been reported by SPORT that Tottenham and AC Milan swooped in for him January.

However, the report claims that the player rejected any advances and opted to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place.

And his decision to stay could work out nicely for him as Sergio Busquet’s recent ankle injury has seen him come into the team as a replacement and he has been impressive this year.

He has 2 goals and 3 assists in a total of 23 appearances for Barcelona this season.