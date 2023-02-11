Chelsea admin posted hilariously sarcastic tweet following 1-1 draw against West Ham

Chelsea took just one point from London rivals West Ham during Saturday afternoon’s earlier Premier League kick-off at the London Stadium.

Despite taking a first-half lead thanks to on-loan forward Joao Felix, the Blues were pegged back after former full-back Emerson levelled the scoreline just minutes later.

Failing to restore their advantage in the second half, Graham Potter was forced to share the points with his managerial counterpart David Moyes.

However, the ex-Brighton boss will be reeling after his side were denied a last-gasp penalty following a clear handball from opposition midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Chelsea players thought they had a penalty for handball, but VAR says no… ? pic.twitter.com/popnClPiUj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 11, 2023

Going to ground, the Czech midfielder blatantly blocked Conor Gallagher’s strike and even though referee Craig Pawson had a great view, the man in black opted against awarding a spot kick and instead let VAR intervene.

Despite the incident appearing pretty clear cut, the officials in Stockley Park agreed with Pawson and refused to give the away team the chance to win the game.

Understandably, following the shocking decision, Chelsea’s social media team were left far from impressed and made their feelings known to their 24m followers.