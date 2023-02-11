West Ham United manager David Moyes has now opened up on his concerns regarding the talented young defender Jamal Baptiste.

According to reports, the 15-year-old defender’s development has stalled in recent months and there are major doubts over the youngster’s long-term future at the east London club.

David Moyes has now hinted that his personal issues could derail his progression.

Baptiste has a big future ahead of him and he is highly rated at West Ham. However, he will need to get his personal life in order so that he can continue his development and force his way into David Moyes’s first team plans in the coming years.

Moyes has claimed that Baptist is a prodigious young talent who is liked at the club, but he has had difficult times in recent months and the player has not helped himself.