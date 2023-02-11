David Moyes under “huge pressure” from the West Ham board as they look for potential replacements

West Ham manager David Moyes is facing “huge pressure” from the club’s board, according to recent reports by TeamTalk.

The club have reportedly been searching for “potential replacements” for the Scotsman, but are yet to find a candidate deemed “worth sacking” the current manager for.

Despite the availability of well-known managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, both the club and the managers themselves have not deemed them as “viable options”.

West Ham have been poor this season but despite this, the Scotsman remains in charge of the Hammers, possibly due to the lack of suitable alternatives.

Currently, they are 16th in the league, with 20 points and only two points above 18th-placed Everton. If the club does not improve its form, it could be at risk of a fight to stay in the league by the end of the season.

West Ham’s performance in recent matches has been far from impressive and the board’s patience may soon run out.

If things do not change, the board may change their mind and bring in a new manager sooner rather than later.