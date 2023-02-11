€110m star tops Liverpool’s four-man list of centre-back targets

Liverpool are interested in signing another left-sided centre-back this summer and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol tops the list of four.

Virgil van Dijk is the Red’s current centre-back on the left, therefore, any new signing will likely be young and be able to play on the right side as well.

According to Football Transfers, Antonio Silva of Benfica, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, and Jarrad Branthwaite, now at PSV Eindhoven on loan from Everton, make up the rest of Liverpool’s shortlist.

However, Gvardiol tops it but there is a problem for the Premier League club, as the Croatia star has a buyout clause in his Leipzig contract worth €110m and the German club will ask clubs to meet that entirely – with Real Madrid and Manchester City also interested in the defender.

According to the report, Liverpool have Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes as their top targets this summer and with that set to cost a large sum of money, the signing of Gvardiol or any other centre-back is off the cards for now.

Midfield has been a big problem for the Reds and they are correct to deal with that first, in the meantime though, another one of Europe’s biggest clubs will likely come along and test Leipzig’s resolve regarding Gvardiol.