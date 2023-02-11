Newcastle United striker Chris Wood joined Nottingham Forest on loan during the second half of the campaign.

The New Zealand international striker struggled to play regularly at Newcastle and he decided to join Nottingham in order to get his career back on track.

The player has now revealed in an interview that it was a difficult move for him and he did not want to leave Newcastle, especially with the club having a chance of winning a trophy this season.

Wood also added that Newcastle are likely to scale greater heights in the near future and they have one of the best dressing rooms he has been a part of.

However, he is aware of the fact that he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he has also hinted at a potential future away from the club.

“It was very tough (to leave Newcastle), it was a tough decision because of where the project is heading. The friendships I had grown with the players there, that dressing room is special, it’s progressing and becoming one of the best dressing rooms I’ve been part of.

“So it was extremely tough to leave, especially where they are in the final of the Carabao Cup and the chance to be involved in that would have been huge. But I needed to look at myself and my game, and where I wanted to see myself in order to play football as long as possible.”

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to sell him permanently at the end of the season. Wood is unlikely to be a regular starter for the Magpies going forward and therefore it makes sense for both parties to go separate ways in the summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to win the Carabao Cup and secure Champions League qualification this season.