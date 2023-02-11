Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Newcastle United’s prospects for the summer transfer window could greatly improve if they secure a top four finish.
Speaking with FootballFanCast, O’Rourke stated that Newcastle’s primary focus for the summer transfer window is a central midfielder, which they attempted to address in January but were unable to bring in anyone.
He went on to say that with the prospect of Champions League football on the horizon, Newcastle would likely be in the market for players such as Ugarte and others of similar quality.
“We know Newcastle, one of their main priorities for the summer transfer window is going to be central midfielder and that’s what they tried to do in January, but were unable to bring in anybody.
“So I’m sure if they’ve got Champions League football on offer they will be in the market for the likes of Ugarte and other players of that ilk.”
Newcastle United have had a remarkable season, having only lost one game so far and currently sitting fourth in the league with 41 points.
Despite a recent dip in form with a series of draws, a top four finish is still within reach for the team.
The only major competition for this achievement is Tottenham, while Chelsea and Liverpool are well off from the top four and struggling this season.
If Newcastle do manage to secure a spot in the Champions League, it will be a significant progress for the club since being taken over by the Saudi-based Public Investment Fund (PIF).
A place in European competition will only further enhance their appeal to top players, such as Ugarte, and help attract top talent to the club.