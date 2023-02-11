Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Newcastle United’s prospects for the summer transfer window could greatly improve if they secure a top four finish.

Speaking with FootballFanCast, O’Rourke stated that Newcastle’s primary focus for the summer transfer window is a central midfielder, which they attempted to address in January but were unable to bring in anyone.

He went on to say that with the prospect of Champions League football on the horizon, Newcastle would likely be in the market for players such as Ugarte and others of similar quality.