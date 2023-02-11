Jurgen Klopp ‘furious’ at Liverpool legend for questioning key staff member

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ‘furious’ with former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann over his criticism of assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Hamann has been critical of Liverpool’s performances for most of the season but has taken a particular interest in the Merseyside club’s assistant manager due to the Dutch coach’s decision to write and release a book at the start of the season – which the German blames partly for his former side’s current form.

According to The Athletic, Hamann’s constant digs at Lijnders throughout the season have incensed Klopp and prompted several digs back at his compatriot in the press, which was seen earlier in the campaign.

Back in October, at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match at Rangers, Klopp was asked about Hamann’s comments about the team lacking a spark.

Klopp responded by saying via talkSPORT: “Oh great, he’s a fantastic source! Well respected everywhere!”

This war of words is likely to continue as Hamann seems to be a very opinionated person.