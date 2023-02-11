According to The Athletic, Leeds United’s search for a new manager is ongoing and have identified Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as one of the options.

The report states that ‘no approach’ has been made yet but the club are aware of the impact the Austrian has made at the Scottish club.

Postecoglou achieved remarkable success in his debut season in Scotland, winning both the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup. His dynamic and offensive-minded team are currently leading the league by a nine-point margin over Rangers, and they are also contending for victories in additional cup competitions.

However, former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Schwarzer believes the manager will not leave the Celtic job for Leeds. He told Sky Sports News “I think he would be an exceptional fit. But do I think he is going to leave Celtic and go to Leeds right now at this moment of time? I don’t think so.”