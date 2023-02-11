Liverpool and Man City among the big clubs weighing up a move for free Bundesliga star

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada is set to become a free agent in the summer and considering his situation, many of Europe’s big clubs are weighing up a move for the midfielder.

That is according to 90min, who reports that there is strong interest in the Japanese star from the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential summer move.

The English clubs are likely to face competition from European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain who are also been keeping a close eye on his situation, while Kamada is also admired by Frankfurt’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old is free to discuss terms with the clubs from abroad now, seeing as he is a free agent, and the acquisition of the midfielder could bargain for one of the mentioned clubs.

Although Randal Kolo Muani has been the star of the show for Frankfurt this season, Kamada has contributed massively as well, with 13 goals and five assists in 27 games so far.

Kamada is usually an attacking midfielder but can play deeper and also on the wing. The Japan international’s profile would be of great use to Liverpool, whose midfield lacks creativity at the moment, and would be a great addition if brought in alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The 26-year-old could also be a direct replacement for Bernardo Silva at Man City should the Portuguese star leave the Etihad in the summer. Kamada can play in all the positions the City man covers, who has long been tipped with a move to Barcelona and with his minutes reduced this season, this summer could be the time the 28-year-old makes his move.