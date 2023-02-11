Liverpool handed major transfer boost as rival’s staff ‘resigned’ to exit of Reds’ top target

According to recent reports, Liverpool have identified Chelsea’s Mason Mount as a surprise summer transfer target.

That’s according to journalist Jac Talbot, who claims the Reds are looking it capitalise on Chelsea’sfailure to get their talented number 19 to sign a contract extension.

Mount, 24, is reported to have already held ‘direct talks’ with Jurgen Klopp’s side over a possible transfer that could be worth as much as £60m.

?| Mason Mount has held direct talks with Liverpool and he is a huge target for the club. [@jac_talbot] pic.twitter.com/5J3scJcgC6 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 11, 2023

The 24-year-old will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of next season, and although club owner Todd Boehly is reportedly personally negotiating the midfielder’s new terms, the American is said to have made little progress, suggesting Mount is not buying the Londoners new project under Graham Potter.

Following these latest developments, Mount is becoming a genuine candidate to leave his current club once the summer window opens later this year, and Liverpool, who are looking for energetic reinforcements themselves, could be best placed to poach one of England’s most popular attacking midfielders.

What a surprise signing it’d be, should the Reds manage to pull it off!