Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

According to a report from 90 min, the two clubs have now held talks regarding a potential summer move for the German defender.

The 26-year-old has been a reliable Bundesliga defender over the last few seasons and it remains to be seen whether he is open to a Premier League move in the summer.

Apparently West Ham United are keen on signing the player as well as a replacement for Craig Dawson who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Meanwhile, Tottenham held talks to sign the player during the January transfer window as well.

Liverpool could definitely use more depth in their back four and the 26-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have regressed considerably over the past year and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in a quality defender at the end of the season.

Tah has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could be the ideal signing for Liverpool next season.

Meanwhile Newcastle United have been excellent at the back this season but Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his defensive unit.

Tah could prove to be a quality acquisition and he could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

Both Premier League clubs have the financial resources to sign the player and it remains to be seen where the 26-year-old ends up eventually.