Former Tottenham manager and current pundit, Tim Sherwood, has expressed his desire for Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma to join Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sherwood was left highly impressed with the Japanese player’s performance this season, and had nothing but praise for him.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports (via HITC), Sherwood stated that Mitoma has “everything” a top-level player needs.

He praised the player’s ability to score “all types of goals”, his ability to “run with the ball, take on opponents, and put pressure on defenders”.

Sherwood also highlighted Mitoma’s understanding of when to “play it safe”, and his complete skillset that makes him a valuable addition to any team.

In addition, Sherwood stated that Mitoma has a “fantastic attitude towards the game” and is “relishing the opportunity to play in the world’s best league, the Premier League”.

Sherwood went on to say that the 25-year-old has the “whole package”, and by just looking at him, you can tell that he has the potential to be a star player.

With 7 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances for Brighton this season, including a crucial goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round, Mitoma is a player that should not be overlooked.

Arsenal are reportedly eying a summer move for him and according to Fabrizio Romano, he will cost them £35million.