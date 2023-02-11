Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking options in the summer and they have identified the Roma forward Paulo Dybala as a potential target.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Roma attackers Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala.

Apparently, the World Cup 2022 winner has a £10.7 million release clause in his contract which can be triggered this summer and Manchester United certainly have the finances to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils need to bring in a reliable attacker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the season and Dybala could prove to be an exciting addition.

The Argentine is back to his best since joining Roma and he could be the ideal partner for Marcus Rashford in the attack next season.

The World Cup winner will add creativity and goals in the final third. Dybala has 10 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions and the 29-year-old could be tempted to showcase his qualities in the Premier League now.

He has already proven himself in Italian football over the years and the opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United could be a tempting proposition.

The reported £10.7 million price could prove to be a major bargain for a player of his ability and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal across the line.

Manchester United are keen on Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane as well, but they are likely to cost a lot more.