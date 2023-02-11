Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been monitoring the 18-year-old midfielder’s progress recently and they have scouted him extensively.

The Belgian midfielder Is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. It is hardly a surprise that the top European clubs are keeping tabs on the player and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to come forward with a concrete proposal for him.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not the only English club looking to sign him. Apparently Newcastle United are also interested in the youngster.

Royal Antwerp believe that Vermeeren is a player of great potential and they value him at around £20 million.

The reported asking price is quite affordable for clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United.

If the Premier League duo decide to make a move for him at the end of the season, Vermeeren could be tempted to move to the Premier League.

It would be a major step up in his career and playing alongside top players at the Premier League clubs could help accelerate his development.

The 18-year-old needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities and managers like Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe could help him improve further.

Both managers have an impressive track record of nurturing young talents and Vermeeren will fancy fulfilling his potential under their management. He could develop into an important first-team player for either club in the near future.