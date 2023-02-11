Massimiliano Allegri issues worrying Juventus update on Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s Juventus struggles have been laid bare after manager Massimiliano Allegri admitted that the French midfielder is not available due to a long-term injury.

Since rejoining the Old Lady from Manchester United last summer, Pogba, 29, has failed to make a single appearance.

Although Pogba, according to the TM, has suffered a string of injuries, including needing knee surgery, the cause of the midfielder’s latest problem is unknown.

Suffering another setback, it remains uncertain when the 29-year-old will be fit enough to make his second debut for the Turin-based giants.

And providing an update, Allegri, when quizzed on Pogba’s situation, revealed that the France international ‘can’t be part of the team’ and admitted that he doesn’t ‘know when he’ll be back’.

“Paul Pogba is not available,” Allegri said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“He can’t be part of the team, I’m sorry but this is the reality now. He’s still injured and I don’t know when he will be back. I’m waiting for him.”

These latest comments will serve as worrying news for everyone associated with the Italian club. Not only is Pogba likely to be one of, if not, the side’s most well-paid player, but with no signs of him being able to feature, the midfielder’s future is desperately uncertain.