Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

According to a report from Il Messagero via Sport Italia, the Magpies are prepared to make a move for the 27-year-old Serbian international when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and they could be under pressure to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension.

The Serbian has established himself as one of the best midfielders around Europe in recent seasons and Newcastle could certainly use someone like him in the middle of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes has made an outstanding impact since he moved to the Premier League club and Eddie Howe needs to find a reliable partner for him. The Serbian midfielder will add a defensive cover, drive and goals from the midfield. Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most complete midfielders in the Italian league and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and they should be able to attract top-quality players likeMilinkovic-Savic if they manage to finish in the top four.

Furthermore, they have the finances to tempt Lazio into selling the player as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting proposition for the 27-year-old midfielder and he might be keen on pursuing a different challenge at this stage of his career. Milinkovic-Savic has six goals and eight assists this season.