“Overrated” – Jamie O’Hara attacks West Ham star

Jamie O’Hara has slammed West Ham for their stance on Declan Rice’s price tag.

The English midfielder, who is approaching the end of his contract, is expected to leave the London Stadium once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Heavily linked with a host of top clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, the 24-year-old is on course to become the next big transfer saga.

However, O’Hara has blasted suggestions that the English midfielder’s impending transfer would smash the British transfer record recently set by Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica for a whopping £106m.

“I think Declan Rice is a little bit overrated, to be honest,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport.

“He is a brilliant player, I really like him, but he is playing for West Ham; Enzo Fernandez has won the World Cup, so you can see where his price tag comes from.

“Rice is brilliant, but not on that level. Will he break the British transfer record? I don’t think so.”