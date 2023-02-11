Leeds United recently sacked Jesse Marsch following a series of disappointing results and the Premier League club are on the lookout for a quality replacement.

Leeds have now been linked with a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Journalist Phil Hay has now opened up on those links. He believes that Nuno would be an uninspiring addition and the Leeds fans are unlikely to be excited about his appointment.

Despite the fact that Nuno did reasonably well at Wolves, he had a difficult time at Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can bring in a quality manager and secure safety in the coming months.

The Whites are still very much in the relegation battle and they cannot afford to take risks as far as their next managerial appointment is concerned.