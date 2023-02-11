Real Madrid crowned Club World Cup champions with thrilling 5-3 victory over Al-Hilal

In a thrilling 5-3 victory, Real Madrid triumphed over Al-Hilal to become the Club World Cup Champions.

Vinicius got things started in the 13th minute, sliding the ball past Al-Hilal’s keeper, Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Five minutes later, Valverde doubled Real Madrid’s lead with a stunning shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Midway through the first half, Al-Hilal managed to pull one back, with Moussa Marega finishing off a fantastic assist from Mohammed Kanno.

But Benzema quickly restored Real Madrid’s two-goal advantage in the early stages of the second half, thanks to a pass from Vinicius. Valverde then made it 4-1 at the hour mark.

Despite a 63rd minute goal from Luciano Vietto, Al-Hilal’s hopes of a comeback were dashed by Dani Ceballos, who scored from close range to make it 5-2.

Although Vietto scored his second of the night at the 79th minute to bring the score to 5-3, Marega missed an open goal that could have brought the Saudi League club even closer.

Real Madrid, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelloti, were crowned champions and claimed their first trophy of the season.

The reigning Champions League winners will face Liverpool in the Round of 16. On paper, a win for the Spanish side should be easy, given Liverpool’s lackluster performances this season.

However, if history has taught us anything, it’s to never underestimate the Reds on European nights.