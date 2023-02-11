Report claims Newcastle ace begged Eddie Howe to let him leave

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.
Having spent seven years at Newcastle, the 30-year-old was not expected to leave the club midway through the season.
However, the midfielder has now revealed that he begged manager Eddie Howe to let him leave the club in January. Shelvey believes that the move to Nottingham Forest is for the benefit of his career and he will get to play more regularly at the newly promoted club.
Apparently, Eddie Howe had initially rejected the midfielder’s request to leave but he changed his mind later.
The player also claims that he needed a fresh start in his career and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest now.
“Eddie did say no, he said he couldn’t let me go at first,” Shelvey said. “I sort of pleaded with him to let me go, a lot of people don’t know this. He told me to sleep on it, then he said they could only let me go if they can get one in. I said I needed to leave, for a fresh start, I put my points across.
“The next day, he pulled me over and we had a little chat – and he granted my wish. Eddie said he wouldn’t stand in the way of my happiness. It was a decision I had to make for football reasons. But a big thing was for my family and their future. I wanted to come away and play games, feel part of it much more. It’s been a tough season, if anyone knows me, they know I just love playing football.
“I felt I needed a new, fresh start, that was the main reason.”