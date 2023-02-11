Report claims Newcastle ace begged Eddie Howe to let him leave

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

Having spent seven years at Newcastle, the 30-year-old was not expected to leave the club midway through the season.

However, the midfielder has now revealed that he begged manager Eddie Howe to let him leave the club in January. Shelvey believes that the move to Nottingham Forest is for the benefit of his career and he will get to play more regularly at the newly promoted club.

Apparently, Eddie Howe had initially rejected the midfielder’s request to leave but he changed his mind later.

The player also claims that he needed a fresh start in his career and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest now.