Report: Liverpool ready to sell first-team star for just £15 million

Liverpool are prepared to sell Joel Matip at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old defender has not been at his best since the start of the season and he has clearly regressed over the past year.

The former Schalke defender has been a reliable player for Liverpool since joining them back in 2016.

However, the time is right for the Reds to cash in on the player and invest in a younger player with a higher potential.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £15 million in the summer.

The defender has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can find a suitor for him at the end of the season.

Matip could still be a quality acquisition for most teams and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Apart from being a quality defender, his leadership skills and winning experience would be vital for any club he joins.

The Cameroon defender has helped Liverpool win the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at the club.

Jurgen Klopp needs to build a side for the future and the 31-year-old is clearly past his best. A fresh start at the end of the season could be ideal for the Cameroon defender.

Matip has just 18 months left on his deal and the Reds must look to sell him before his value plummets due to his contract situation.