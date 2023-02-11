Revealed: Four stars who are set to be offloaded by Eddie Howe

Newcastle United are set for a summer clear-out and according to recent reports have listed four players as surplus for requirements.

Since Eddie Howe’s arrival, the Magpies have been transformed and even though the club have a huge amount of wealth, their transfer policy has seen them go about their business in a smart way.

Even though the Toon are likely to use the summer transfer window to add more quality additions to their squad, due to their need to abide by Financial Fair Play rules, they will need to offload some players too.

Consequently, according to reports, Howe has marked Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis as four players up for sale.