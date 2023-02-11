After seeing Leicester City come from behind to lead 4-1, Tottenham Hotspur fans would have been forgiven for thinking their afternoon couldn’t get any worse.

However, despite looking on course to suffer their eighth Premier League defeat of the season, the Lilywhite’s day has gone from bad to worse after midfielder and goalscorer Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an untimely, and nasty-looking, injury.

The South American opened the scoring against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes after just 14 minutes following a scrappy goal-line scramble.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag has reached out to Mason Greenwood for the first time and is “pleased” about dropped charges

The Foxes were quick to respond though. Midfield duo Nampalys Mendy and James Maddison fired in a quick-fire double and completed a two-minute turnaround before striker Kelechi Iheanacho made it 3-1 just in time for the half-time break.

Winger Harvey Barnes then made it 4-1 at the 70-minute mark.

Already struggling to get back into the game, Antonio Conte’s Londoners have been dealt another hammer blow after Bentancur went down injured following a challenge for the ball.

According to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers, the South American midfielder hurt his knee and was consequently seen on the ground in ‘serious pain’ while being ‘comforted’ by teammate Eric Dier.

Well this doesn’t look good. Bentancur jars his knee when making a challenge. He’s down in serious pain and being comforted by Dier. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) February 11, 2023

We await to hear Conte’s assessment of the midfielder’s injury in his post-match interview.