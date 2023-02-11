Football journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Qatar’s potential investment in Manchester United.

As the world of football continues to grow, many investors are showing interest in top-tier clubs, including the Premier League’s Manchester United and Liverpool Football Clubs.

According to Jacobs who spoke on a Twitter Space (quotes via Liverpool World), some groups within Qatar are considering investing in either of these teams. The owners of Manchester United, the Glazers, are open to both minority and full investment offers, presenting ‘a real opportunity’ for those interested in investing in the Premier League. On the other hand, Liverpool’s owners, FSG, are open only to minority investment.

He said, “as far as Qatar and Liverpool are concerned, there is not much concrete interest, contrary to reports. No full offer or minority investment offer has been made, and with Manchester United, there is real opportunity.”

He further claimed that although there have been reports of Qatar’s interest in Liverpool Football Club, there is limited concrete interest and no investment offers have been made. However, the Qatar Investment Authority has considered a minority stake of 10% in Manchester United, which could still represent a significant investment. Additionally, private investors are said to prefer a full sale offer for Manchester United.

Over the last month, it was heavily reported that Qatar are close to striking a deal with FSG over a takeover.

But after Spirit of Shankly, an organisation that apparently represents Liverpool fans expressed their concern over a potential takeover by a state with alleged human rights violations, the reports of a potential takeover by Qatar have died down, and the focus has shifted to Manchester United.