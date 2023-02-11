Italian giants Juventus were recently handed a 15-point deduction following an investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings.

Because of the scandal involving the transfers, the former Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici has been banned from working in football in Italy for 30 months by the Italian football federation.

Apparently, the Italian prosecutors are now working to extend his ban to include all of European football.

In that case, Tottenham could face the possibility of losing their transfer chief in the coming months and the Premier League club are now eyeing up a potential replacement.

According to a report from the Mirror, Tottenham want the Benfica sporting director Rui Pedro Braz as an alternative to the Italian. The Benfica sporting director has worked wonders at the Portuguese club and he is regarded as one of the best talent spotters in the footballing world.

The 44-year-old helped identify a number of top-class talents for Benfica and he orchestrated the big-money sales of Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez to the Premier League recently.

Spurs could certainly use a top-quality talent spotter like him who can help them sign elite talents for reasonable prices.

The Londoners are not in a position to compete with clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea financially and therefore they will have to rely on their scouting to bring in the best young players.

Rui Pedro Braz could prove to be an inspiring addition to the Tottenham hierarchy and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services in the coming months.