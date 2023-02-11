Tottenham Hotspur takes on Leicester City in the premier league on Saturday and assistant manager Cristian Stellini has revealed his admiration for James Maddison.

The 26-year-old Leicester City midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and the Tottenham Assistant Manager has now hinted that the Londoners are keeping tabs on him. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur could definitely use more creativity in the middle of the park and Maddison will add a new dimension to their midfield. The 26-year-old will add goals, assists and quality from set pieces.

Stellini has revealed to Mirror that Spurs like the player and his comments will certainly fuel further speculations surrounding a potential move for the England international.

“We like Maddison. He is an important player in this league, a player with an important type of skill, like his delivery, his crossing, his right foot is a very important foot so he shoots, he crosses, he takes the set-pieces. “He is a player you have to take care of. When you play against him, you have to be careful. When you feel how important is this type of skill, for sure you like this type of player. “He’s a player with talent. At the moment he’s playing for Leicester, a team we play against. We take care of him like an opponent.”

Maddison has already proven himself in the Premier League, and he will want to join a bigger club. Spurs might be able to provide him with Champions League football next season and it would be the ideal step up in his career.

The 26-year-old has 8 goals and 4 assists to his name in the Premier League this season and he could transform Tottenham in the final third. He might feel that a move to a big club could also strengthen his chances of cementing his place in the national team ahead of the Euros.

Spurs have struggled to break down deep defences at times, and signing a player like Maddison will help them with that extra bit of creativity in the final third. The likes of Harry Kane will certainly benefit from his arrival and his service in the attacking areas.