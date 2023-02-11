Tottenham monitoring the situation surrounding one of the Premier League’s best goalscorers

Tottenham are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Brentford striker Ivan Toney regarding both a new contract with the Bees and the outcome of the investigation into his breach of betting rules.

The 26-year-old is currently having the best season of his career in the Premier League, notching 13 goals along with three assists within 19 league matches, which nearly earned the striker a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Toney is Brentford’s most valuable player and in order to keep him at the London club, Football Insider are reporting that the West London club are in talks over a new deal that would see him earn £50,000-a-week – which would make him the Bees’ highest earner.

However, should these discussions go sideways, Tottenham are monitoring the situation; and with betting allegations hanging over Toney’s head, that could cause a problem for everyone.

According to Sky Sports, Toney was charged by the FA over 262 alleged breaches of betting rules in December, but a decision on the outcome of the allegations is yet to be made.

If found guilty, the striker could be in huge trouble and any move or new contract would be off the cards. A decision should be made by the end of the season and until then, Spurs are unlikely to make any move for the England star.