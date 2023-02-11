(Video) Almiron pounces on Neto parry to drag Newcastle level vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United, although not at their best, have equalised just before halftime against Bournemouth during Saturday afternoon’s late kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

Argentine defender Marcos Senesi fired the Cherries into the lead after 30 minutes following a corner kick.

However, even though Eddie Howe won’t be impressed with how his Magpies have so far performed, the former Cherries boss will be delighted that his side are heading into the half-time break all square at 1-1.

Wide-attacker Miguel Almiron is the hero after the Paraguayan reacted quickest to pounce on a loose save from opposition goalkeeper Neto.

Check out the moment the 28-year-old struck back below.

