(Video) Arsenal’s Ramsdale left in no man’s land as Toney fires Brentford level

Despite taking the lead against Brentford during Saturday afternoon’s all-London Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have been pegged back following an equalising goal from Bees hitman Ivan Toney.

January signing Leandro Trossard opened the game’s scoring after being introduced as a substitute mid-way through the second half.

However, failing to retain their lead, as well as keep a clean sheet, the Gunners have had their advantage wiped out after Christian Norgard got the better of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and set Toney up for a chance the Englishman just could not miss.

