(Video) Bentancur nets early scrappy goal against Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur have taken an early lead against Leicester City during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

The Lilywhites kicked off today’s match sitting in fifth place in the table, narrowly behind Newcastle, who are not set to kick off against Bournemouth until later in the day.

Looking to apply the pressure and leapfrog the Magpies, Antonio Conte’s side, thanks to midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, have broken the deadlock inside the first 15 minutes and taken an important lead.

Check out the moment the South American poked home a close-range effort below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.