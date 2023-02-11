(Video) Chelsea denied penalty following clear handball by Soucek

Chelsea have taken just one point away from West Ham during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash in the country’s capital.

The Blues opened the game’s scoring thanks to a close-range goal from on-loan forward Joao Felix before former full-back Emerson came back to haunt his old club side just minutes later.

However, as the match was approaching its final few minutes, the Blues felt they should have been awarded a spot kick after Tomas Soucek appeared to clearly handle the ball deep inside his own area.

Despite VAR reviewing the incident, the officials at Stockley Park ruled referee Craig Pawson, who waved Chelsea’s appeals away, had not made a ‘clear and obvious error’, and therefore denied the Blues a last-gasp penalty.