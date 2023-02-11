(Video) Fernandez and Felix combine brilliantly to give Chelsea lead vs West Ham

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Chelsea have taken a first-half lead against London rivals West Ham thanks to a brilliant move involving January signings Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues, who are looking to get their season up and running following a patchy first half of the campaign, have just shown glimpses of what they’re capable of while in action against David Moyes’ struggling Hammers.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag has reached out to Mason Greenwood for the first time and is “pleased” about dropped charges

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) West Ham issue instant response as Emerson comes back to haunt Chelsea
€110m star tops Liverpool’s four-man list of centre-back targets
£70k-a-week star ‘getting proposals’ to leave London Stadium

After putting in a pinpoint floated cross, Fernandez laid the ball on a plate for on-loan forward Felix who slotted it beyond goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.