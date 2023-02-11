(Video) Iheanacho turns Dier inside-out before beating Forster as Leicester go 3-1 up

After trailing Spurs after just 14 minutes in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester City have turned the game around.

Rodrigo Bentancur fired the Lilywhites into an early lead but Antonio Conte’s men were unable to build on their advantage and have gone into the half-time break 3-1 down.

A quick-fire double from Nampalys Mendy and James Maddison saw the Foxes take an unlikely lead before striker Kelechi Iheanacho danced his way past Eric Dier and slotted the ball beyond backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster to give his team daylight in the race for all three points.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.