(Video) Leicester net quick-fire double as Foxes stun Spurs in two-minute turnaround

Blink and you’d have missed this one.

Leicester City were trailing Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur opened the game’s scoring after just 14 minutes following a scrappy goal-line scramble.

However, despite being underdogs, the Foxes have managed to not only claw themselves back into the match but have also taken the lead following two quick-fire goals from Nampalys Mendy and James Maddison.

Check out the moment the Leicester duo turned their team’s fortunes around in just two minutes below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Mendy 23′

Maddison 25′