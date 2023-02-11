(Video) Leicester net quick-fire double as Foxes stun Spurs in two-minute turnaround

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Blink and you’d have missed this one.

Leicester City were trailing Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur opened the game’s scoring after just 14 minutes following a scrappy goal-line scramble.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag has reached out to Mason Greenwood for the first time and is “pleased” about dropped charges

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Bentancur nets early scrappy goal against Leicester City
(Video) Chelsea denied penalty following clear handball by Soucek
Chelsea fans cheer after seeing own defender subbed off

However, despite being underdogs, the Foxes have managed to not only claw themselves back into the match but have also taken the lead following two quick-fire goals from Nampalys Mendy and James Maddison.

Check out the moment the Leicester duo turned their team’s fortunes around in just two minutes below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Mendy 23′

Maddison 25′

More Stories James Maddison Nampalys Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.