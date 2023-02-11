(Video) Marcos Senesi taps Bournemouth into surprise lead vs Newcastle

AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Despite being at opposite ends of the Premier League table, Bournemouth have taken a first-half lead against top-four challengers Newcastle United.

Looking to boost their chances of retaining their top-flight status, the Cherries would have known that Saturday afternoon’s late kick-off against Eddie Howe’s Magpies would be a very tough game.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag has reached out to Mason Greenwood for the first time and is “pleased” about dropped charges

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes under “huge pressure” from the West Ham board as they look for potential replacements
Chelsea admin posted hilariously sarcastic tweet following 1-1 draw against West Ham
Report: Liverpool have ‘held talks’ with the Bundesliga defender, Newcastle also intersted

However, starting the match really well, the team from the south coast have so far outplayed Howe’s surging Toon, and have consequently seen their efforts rewarded after summer signing Marcos Senesi poached home a close-range effort after 30 minutes.

More Stories Marcos Senesi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.