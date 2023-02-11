Video: Pep Guardiola mocks Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Chelsea that cost Liverpool the title

Pep Guardiola has angered Liverpool fans by mocking the famous Steven Gerrard slip against Chelsea.

In an agitated press conference yesterday, Guardiola came out in City’s defense against the club being charged by the Premier League for breach of rules.

A visibly upset Guardiola accused the rest of the 19 Premier League teams including Liverpool of conspiring against his club.

And now Fabrizio Romano has shared a clip from the press conference in which he also mocked Steven Gerrard’s unfortunate slip against Chelsea which went on to become a key moment in Liverpool losing the title to City in 2013/2014 season.

He sarcastically said:

I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping, you know in that situation at Anfield. I didn’t want it for respect of Steven Gerrard but it is our fault.”

Watch the clip below: