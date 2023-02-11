(Video) Trossard opens Arsenal account with important goal against Brentford

New Arsenal signing Leandro Trossard has opened his goalscoring account during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match against Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

The Gunners, who are looking to continue their title charge, looked on course to record a 0-0 stalemate, despite playing in front of a packed home crowd against the Bees.

However, after making some subs, including Gabriel Martinelli coming off for Trossard, Mikel Arteta saw his side take a potentially huge lead thanks to a close-range effort from January signing Trossard.

TROSSARD SCORES HIS FIRST ARSENAL GOAL pic.twitter.com/4EWhL0oGhH — Renato (@rehnato) February 11, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Despite going ahead though, Arsenal have since been pegged back following a 74-minute strike from opposition forward Ivan Toney.