(Video) West Ham issue instant response as Emerson comes back to haunt Chelsea

West Ham are back on level terms against London rivals Chelsea during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game in the country’s capital.

David Moyes will be delighted with his side’s response after going behind thanks to a goal from Chelsea striker Joao Felix.

Determined not to sit back and accept defeat, the Hammers have continued to put the pressure on the Blues’ defence and following a move that saw the ball flicked on by Jarrod Bowen, former Chelsea full-back Emerson found himself with a golden opportunity to level the scoreline and the Italian didn’t disappoint.

