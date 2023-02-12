Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona at the start of the season to improve their attacking options.

However, the move has not gone according to plan and the Blues are prepared to let him leave the club. According to a report from Sport, Graham Potter is not a fan of the 33-year-old striker and he is likely to depart the London club at the end of the season.

The player had the option to move to Major League Soccer during the January transfer window but the player has offered himself to Barcelona instead. The report claims that Aubameyang dreams of returning to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Apparently, the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are keen on signing the player as well.

The 33-year-old has struggled to recapture his peak form since the move to Stamford Bridge and it makes sense for both parties to go separate ways at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old can improve on his performances during the second half of the campaign and help Chelsea finish the season strongly.

The Blues are currently 9th In the league table and they will be desperate to close in on the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang was recently left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad and that is a clear indication that the £160k-a-week ace is not a valued member of Graham Potter’s first team.