Agent of Dutch international in contact with Manchester United over summer move

The agent of Dutch international Denzel Dumfries is in contract with Manchester United regarding a potential summer move.

The right-back position has been a bit of a problem for Manchester United over the last few years, but both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have shown signs of improvement this season under Erik ten Hag.

If Manchester United want to take their team to the next level, then it could be an area to improve in the summer transfer window.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the agent of Dumfries is already in contact with Manchester United over a potential summer move after the Premier League club initiated contact during the January transfer window.

The report claims that Inter Milan will accept no less than €50m for the defender and will not accept any players involved in the deal.

Dumfries attacking ability as a wing-back would be hugely beneficial for Manchester United, but you’d imagine they’d have to consider offloading one of their current right-backs in order to facilitate a move.