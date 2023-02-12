Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is reportedly emerging as a serious candidate to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road and is in attendance for today’s big Premier League game with Manchester United.

Leeds recently sacked Marsch after a poor run of form that leaves them worryingly close to the relegation zone, and Schreuder is a big name who would be available now after he also recently lost his job after a difficult start to the season at Ajax.

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph in the tweet below, Schreuder is at the Leeds vs Man Utd game today, so it may be that this potential deal is now advancing…

Ex-Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder a serious contender among candidates for the #LUFC manager's job. Dutchman is at #LEEMUN today — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 12, 2023

Leeds fans will no doubt be intrigued by this update, with Schreuder looking an experienced option who could bring a stylish brand of football to the club.

Marcelo Bielsa was hugely popular at LUFC with this approach, with Marsch not quite able to deliver the same kind of quality on the pitch.