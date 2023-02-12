Arsenal denied important win vs Brentford due to major VAR blunder as Lee Mason forgot to draw offside lines

Arsenal look to have suffered from one of the worst VAR blunders of the season as video referee Lee Mason simply forgot to draw offside lines when reviewing Ivan Toney’s goal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The Gunners weren’t at their best against Brentford yesterday, but took the lead through Leandro Trossard in the second half as they looked to be doing just enough to pick up another three points.

Still, Toney managed to head home an equaliser for the visitors, giving them a point, though it seems pretty clear that the goal should not have stood.

According to the Daily Mail, PGMOL representative Chris Foy has stated that Mason simply forgot to draw out the offside lines when checking the goal, and if he’d done his job properly, he surely would have seen that it should have been disallowed.

This is quite a remarkable human error to be making at such a high level, and one can sympathise with Arsenal for being absolutely furious about this mistake.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but they have now taken just one point from the last six available, which is far from ideal when they’re up against their nearest rivals Manchester City next.